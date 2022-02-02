The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the shortlist of nominees for this year’s induction.

Among the 17 acts eligible for induction this year are a range of artists, including country icon Dolly Parton, British singer Kate Bush, rap group A Tribe Called Quest, R&B fixture Lionel Richie, hip-hop star Eminem, and more.

READ MORE: Paul McCartney Joins Foo Fighters On The Beatles’ Get Back’ At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

See the full list of nominees:

• Beck

• Pat Benatar

• Kate Bush

• DEVO

• Duran Duran

• Eminem

• Eurythmics

• Judas Priest

• Fela Kuti

• MC5

• New York Dolls

• Dolly Parton

• Rage Against The Machine

• Lionel Richie

• Carly Simon

• A Tribe Called Quest

• Dionne Warwick

Five of the nominees will be chosen for induction later this year, based on votes from a body of more than 1,000 artists, industry members, and historians, as well as votes from fans, who can cast their votes now.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

READ MORE: LL Cool J Joined By JLo, Eminem For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, A Tribe Called Quest, Carly Simon and Dolly Parton are all first-time nominees this year.

Detroit rock band MC5 are in with their sixth nod for the Rock Hall, while Rage Against the Machine received their fourth nomination, and Kate Bush, Judas Priest, New York Dolls, Eurythmics and Devo are all nominated for a third time.

This is the second nomination for Dionne Warwick, Pat Benatar and the late Fela Kuti.

The Rock Hall’s Class of 2022 will be revealed in May 2022, with a fall ceremony to be announced at a later date.