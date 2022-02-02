Drake has been a global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors for nearly 10 years now. However, last night, the rapper supported his hometown NBA team in an unusual fashion.

Drake attended the Toronto game against the Miami Heat solo.

The “I Get Lonely” rapper was captured courtside by his lonesome, occasionally being visited by Raptors President Masai Ujiri during the first half of the game.

After a little interaction with his phone, which he appeared to be baffled by, and Ujiri, Drake made his way over onto the court after the game to high-five Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, despite his team’s loss.