Liam Neeson could’ve been a male model in another life.

On Monday night, the “Blacklight” star appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and host Jimmy Fallon brought the actor’s apparent affinity for doing the “Zoolander” look known as Blue Steel.

Fallon explained that Neeson’s “Widows” co-star Brian Tyree Henry once told him that the actor encouraged him to do Blue Steel on the red carpet for the movie.

Asked if he really does the Blue Steel, Neeson said, “All the time.”

He added, “I loved ‘Zoolander’. I loved it.”

As it turns out, Neeson has encouraged other actors to do the look in photoshoots, too.

“I was doing a film [‘Men In Black’] with Chris Hemsworth two or three years ago,” he recalled. “And we had to pose for a couple of photographs, and I said my usual line, I said, ‘Okay, they got that. Let’s do a Blue Steel.’ And Chris went, ‘I’m going to do a Magnum.'”

Magnum, of course, looks suspiciously similar to Blue Steel.

Fallon then got Neeson to demonstrate the look, which he did perfectly, to laughs and applause from the audience.