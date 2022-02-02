Gigi Hadid discusses social media, motherhood, and more in a new interview with InStyle.

The supermodel gushes over her one-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, in the chat.

She tells the mag, “She’s just so smart, and she’s so aware. She watches everything, she’s always learning, she’s always looking. She’s just awesome.

“I still can’t believe it. It’s wild. A lot of my mom friends feel like that, and we’re nearing the first couple years [with our kids]. You’re obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you’re like, ‘Oh my God. Where did you come from?'”

Hadid also confirms that she has a secret TikTok: “I do have a secret TikTok, which I don’t post on, and I don’t follow anyone I know on it. I’m a lurker, but it’s for, like, mom videos and kids’ lunch videos.

“And a lot of true crime storytelling, like murder, stalkers, that kind of stuff. Then there are these pool cleaners who go to these mouldy pools and spray them down until they’re glitzy glam and restore them. There’s also a guy where his job is to go into people’s homes who were hoarders, and he cleans the entire house and it is gnarly, like, rotting refrigerators. He goes in a HAZMAT suit, and he repairs it for resell.”

Plus, Hadid discusses her childhood and her mom Yolanda being on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”: “When I think of my childhood, I think of the crazy, ecstatic volleyball player. I was that loud voice. I loved sports, I loved being on a team, I loved school and my friends. That’s what comes naturally to me. But when people first started to get to know me, it was like, ‘Oh, her mom was on [‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’]. That is her life.’

“But that wasn’t my life or a part of my growing up. My mom wasn’t on TV until I was a senior in high school, so I was just on my way out of the house. But it was weird for me. I would come home from school and there would be production trucks outside. I would scale the staircase to my room so I wouldn’t have to go say hi to my mom in the kitchen.”

Hadid talks about her career and sharing opportunities with other models: “It’s getting to this point in my career where I don’t only have to take the jobs where I’m just selling clothes. Now I get to be like, ‘What have I not done?’ There are magazines I say no to because I’d rather another girl have an opportunity to get that cover. I don’t need to do the same cover again if someone else’s career could skyrocket because of it.”

She says of kindness in the industry: “Kindness is so important. It’s another one of those things that my mom always told me— there’s always going to be people in the industry who are younger, prettier, up-and-coming. You have to be kinder and more hardworking.

“Sometimes people will be like, ‘Why did this model come and go? She was so gorgeous.’ But sometimes they just suck to be around. I’m not saying that I’m the prettiest or the best model, but I can say I’m someone who is nice to be around. Maybe that’s what’s kept me here for so long. People have to know that you’re going to be the same person every time they see you.”

The interview will be featured in InStyle’s March issue hitting newsstands on February 11.