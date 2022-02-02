Click to share this via email

You miss 6,000 of the shots you never take.

This week, Canadian crypto marketplace brand Bitbuy introduced its 2022 Super Bowl ad starring former Raptor and new brand ambassador Kyle Lowry.

The humorous commercial features Lowry being pitched the ad campaign from a man at the company.

“Our next Batboy commercial is about missed opportunities,” the presenter says before playing a sample ad.

“Kyle Lowry has missed over 6,000 shots in his career,” the announcer says.

“Don’t be like Kyle and miss your opportunity again and again and again and again,” it continues, as footage of missed basketball shots plays.

“Seriously?” an incredulous Lowry replies.