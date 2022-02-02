Simu Liu has added “author” to his resume.

The Canadian actor, known for portraying Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, tells the story of his roots and upbringing in his new book We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story.

READ MORE: Simu Liu To Host 2022 Juno Awards

The star of Marvel’s first Asian superhero film made the announcement on Twitter:

READ MORE: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Daniel Dae Kim And More Celebrate The Lunar New Year In 2022

Just adding on here; every immigrant family has an extraordinary origin story, and this is ours. This book is my whole heart and soul. It has been a nearly three-year journey to write this story of our little family of dreamers, and I absolutely cannot wait to share it with you! — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) February 1, 2022

The actor described the storytelling process as “one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life.”

“I got to sit down with my parents and really absorb their story, beat for beat and chapter by chapter,” Liu explained. “I took their experiences and then combined them with my own coming-of-age journey.”

READ MORE: Simu Liu Urges Everyone Get Vaccinated As He Reveals He Lost His Grandparents To COVID

The “Kim’s Convenience” actor says he “can’t promise that you’ll become a movie star after reading it,” however he “can guarantee that you will be moved, inspired, and a little annoyed at my gratuitous use of the oxford comma.”

We Were Dreamers is available for pre-order and hits bookshelves May 3.