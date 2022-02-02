Country music artists Chayce Beckham and Lindsay Ell just dropped a burning hot music video for their duet “Can’t Do Without Me”.

The fiercely seductive song tells the story of a couple’s long-awaited reunion, which is brought to life with clips of Beckham and Ell speeding past the Tennessee scenery.

READ MORE: Priyanka And Lindsay Ell Pay Tribute To Shania Twain With CCMA Awards Opening Medley

Beckham, 26, is a new buzzworthy artist who won over millions of hearts during season 19 of “American Idol”. The raspy singer recently released his debut song “23”, a semi-autobiographical recital of his battle with alcohol, which quickly earned him the top spot on, not only the iTunes Country chart, but all genre charts. Beckham will be joining Luke Combs and Jimmie Allen on tour this year.

READ MORE: Chayce Beckham Reveals He Knew He’d Won ‘American Idol’ Moments Before It Was Announced

Ell, 32, is an award-winning, triple threat artist (musician, vocalist, songwriter) from Calgary. The multi-instrumentalist took home the 2021 CCMA Interactive Artist or Group of the Year for the third year in a row and is nominated for Country Album of the Year at Canada’s upcoming Juno Awards. Fans can watch Ell host “Canada’s Got Talent”, set to premiere in the spring.