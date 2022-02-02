Click to share this via email

Food deliveries aren’t just for food anymore but nobody told Gwyneth Paltrow.

The actress and Goop entrepreneur is featured in a new teaser for Uber Eats’ upcoming Super Bowl ad.

In the teaser, Paltrow takes a bite out of the infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle.

“This candle tastes funny,” she remarks. “Not bad, but funny.”

In another teaser, “White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge tastes some lipstick.

“It tastes like purple,” she says, before taking a bite out of a makeup brush. “I love this!”

Trevor Noah appears in yet another teaser for the ad in which he shares a disgusted reaction after chowing down on a deodorant stick.

The teasers promote the company’s new “Uber Don’t Eats” ad campaign, launching during the Big Game on Feb. 13.