The hosts of “The View” are moving on to more pressing topics.

On Wednesday’s episode of the daytime talk show, co-host Joy Behar kicked things off by quickly addressing Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension and then moving on.

“You all saw the news,” Behar said. “Whoopi will be back here in two weeks.”

Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and guest commentator Tara Setmayer went from that announcement right into talking about the daily Hot Topics, including a conversation about abortion rights and the U.S. Supreme Court.

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced Goldberg’s suspension on Tuesday night, coming after remarks the TV host had made on the show on Monday in which she said the Holocaust was “not about race.”

She later went on Global’s “The Late Show” to clarify what she meant, explaining that she had understood racism to be purely about skin colour.

Goldberg apologized on Twitter, and then again Tuesday on “The View”, welcoming Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, to help explain why her comments were incorrect.

She told the audience that the Holocaust “is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter — and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people.”