Channing Tatum is back after a much-needed break.

The star of “Dog” is on the new cover of Variety and in the issue talks about the inspiration for his hilarious blond wig in the upcoming comedy “The Lost City”.

In the movie, he plays a book cover model for a series of steamy romances by a bestselling author, played by Sandra Bullock.

“I definitely have a Fabio wig. But my inspiration was the man himself that’s in our movie, Brad [Pitt] — from ‘Legends of the Fall’,” Tatum says. “I was like, ‘I want the “Legends of the Fall” wig.’ I don’t even know if it was his hair. He was f**king gorgeous. And I was like, ‘Please make me that.’”

In one of the film’s big comedic scenes, previewed in the trailer, Tatum had to go nude with leeches all over his body.

“We didn’t have any live leeches on set,” he explains. “We had a man gluing rubber leeches to my butt. That was my second day on set, and I had to be buck naked. I was like, ‘Hi, my name is Chan. I’ll be naked today.’ Everyone is trying to look up and away.”

After starring in a number of movies in a short period of time, Tatum took a short break from acting around 2018, and even considered quitting the business.

“Do I want to act anymore?” Tatum thought at the time. “Was I going to direct? Do I want to be in the industry anymore? I got lucky. I won a creative lottery ticket. I made a little bit of money, so I could take a step back and figure out what life is.”

As for what he did on his break, the actor says, “I really took time off. I sculpted. I took pictures. I wrote my own stuff, not like a script or anything. Just creating on different levels. I wanted to take a breather.”

Fans of “Magic Mike” also got big news recently with the announcement of the third film in the franchise, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”.

“This one’s going to be a full dance-icle. We’re going to swing for the fence. I’m going to dance as hard as I’ve danced in any movie other than ‘Hail, Caesar!’” Tatum teases. “I want this movie to be filled with joy and fun. Everybody is like, ‘Less character, more dancing.’ So I’ve listened.”