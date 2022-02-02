Click to share this via email

Sebastian Stan may be ready to join another huge Disney franchise with “Star Wars”.

The star spoke with Esquire for their “Explain This” segment, where their guests react to internet memes and rumours.

When shown an image of the news headline “Fans Demand Sebastian Stan As The Character Of Luke Skywalker In The Mandalorian”, Stan reacted bashfully.

“Look, it’s really kind,” he responded. “Never say never.”

For years fans have noted the striking physical similarities between Stan and Mark Hamill, going so far as to campaign for a role for him in the “Star Wars” franchise as in the headline.

The 39-year-old has acknowledged the comparison in the past.

“Well, if Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I’ll believe it,” Stan told Good Morning America in March 2021. “Until then, I won’t believe it.”

Hamill himself seems supportive of Stan taking over the role of Skywalker, tweeting his approval for the campaign in 2018.

“Sebastian doesn’t need my stamp of approval! He’s a wonderful actor & is never less than great in everything he does,” he wrote.

Sebastian doesn't need my stamp of approval! He's a wonderful actor & is never less than great in everything he does. #HamTheStanFan — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 10, 2018

In fact, the two have a friendly relationship, with an ongoing joke about being related.

“Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say “Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!” (even though, in fact, I am) 😜 #SorryNotSorry #MySonSebastian,” Hamill tweeted in 2017.

Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say "Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!" (even though, in fact, I am) 😜 #SorryNotSorry #MySonSebastian pic.twitter.com/A6e4t6GkXC — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 24, 2017

Stan referenced the inside joke in his Esquire interview, continuing the façade.

“Mark Hamill is my father, you know, and he knows that,” Stan added. “I call him every Christmas to tell him, ‘Just want you to know I’m around.’”

For now, there’s no indication the Marvel actor will be headed to a galaxy far far away.

The “Star Wars” franchise continues with “The Book of Boba Fett” which debuted on Dec. 29, 2021.