India Arie is opening up on her decision to withdraw her music and “SongVersation” podcast from Spotify following controversy over Joe Rogan’s involvement with the platform.

While appearing on the Feb. 4 episode of Global’s “Tamron Hall”, the singer-songwriter explains that her move is based on the audio streamer’s existing relationship with Joe Rogan, as well as their treatment of artists.

“I decided to pull my music and my podcast from Spotify but it’s dual,” begins Arie. “One is the Joe Rogan conversation and for me his language around race and some of the things I’ve seen and heard, but also coupled with that, there is the treatment of artists by Spotify. And so artists are underpaid and Joe Rogan gets paid all this money and it’s hard for me to, these days, just sit back and go, ‘Oh, well, that’s how it goes.’”

Arie also shares her hopes that other artists will consider following her lead on the heels of the same move by Neil Young and Joni Mitchell.

“I’m a little bit nervous about it because I know people are gonna conflate the conversations and some people are gonna judge me and they’re gonna say it’s not my business and you know all these things because it is a little bit of a different reason than Joni [Mitchell] and Neil [Young],” she added. “But also, it’s my truth. And it’s not always my job to educate people about how I feel, although I try. I know that my truth is mine. And so I am working to have it [her music and podcast] pulled down.”

