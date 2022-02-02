Dwayne Johnson is riding with Team USA at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Johnson will narrate a film titled “I Dare You” ahead of NBC’s primetime coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday. “The Rock” celebrates the drive and daring of young athletes chasing down glory.

“Our athletes representing Team USA at this year’s Winter Games are some of the most talented and determined men and women in the world,” Johnson said in a statement published by People.

The “Black Adam” star highlights the competitor’s grit.

