“Love is Blind” is back with season 2.

The unique dating show from Netflix released its official trailer for the new season on Feb. 2.

The show follows men and women who are “blind dating” in the most extreme way. They’re placed in rooms where they can’t see their partner and can only communicate through microphones. At the end of the trial period, they must select a partner who they will get engaged with and potentially spend the rest of their lives together with.

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind”s Giannina Gibelli Reacts After Boyfriend Damian Powers Is Spotted Out With Francesca Farago

Love Is Blind S2 – Photo: Netflix

Love Is Blind S2 – Photo: Netflix

Shayne Jansen in season 2 of “Love Is Blind” – Photo: Netflix

Love Is Blind S2. — Photo: Netflix

The first season proved very popular for the streaming platform, spawning spoofs and even real life proposals inspired by the show.

The couples from the show even reunited for a special catching up on their lives a month later.

The platform previously released a teaser for the show confirming hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are returning in the new season.

In an interview with ET, the hosts also revealed season 3 has already been shot.

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind’ Stars LC And Mark Cuevas Split After Cheating Claims — See His Ex Jessica Batten’s Response

Season 2 of “Love is Blind” airs Feb. 11, just in time for Valentine’s Day. New episodes will drop on a weekly basis.

Following the first five, episodes six through nine will be released on Feb. 18, with the finale, episode 10, dropping on Feb. 25.