Cillian Murphy has nothing but kind words to say about his late “Peaky Blinders” co-star Helen McCrory.

McCrory played Aunt Polly in the much-loved series alongside Murphy’s Thomas Shelby. She passed away at age 52 on April 16 after a private battle with breast cancer.

Murphy tells British Esquire of filming the final season of the show after COVID-19 shut down filming for around a year: “We were just reeling throughout the whole thing.

“She was a dear, dear pal and she was the beating heart of that show, so it felt very strange being on set without her.”

READ MORE: Damian Lewis Celebrates Late Wife Helen McCrory With Poetry Reading: ‘This Evening Is Dedicated To Her’

He continues, “The difficult thing to comprehend is that, if it wasn’t for COVID, there would be a whole other version of this show with Helen in it. But she was so private and so f**king brave and courageous.

“She was inspirational,” Murphy goes on. “People throw that word around, but she genuinely was. Her values, the way she dealt with her kids and Damian [Lewis, McCrory’s husband of 14 years]…”

READ MORE: Damian Lewis Attends Special Tribute Performance Dedicated To His Late Wife Helen McCrory 4 Months After Her Death

The star shares, “She cares about everybody. She’s really funny and really cool, and she had this real warmth. She really cared. It’s just… I still can’t believe she’s not here. It doesn’t make sense.

“I’ve never lost anyone like that — who was young and a friend. It was very confusing. But she was magnificent. She was an absolutely magnificent person.”

Murphy says filming the final season “wasn’t a very pleasant shooting experience” for many reasons.

He adds that the upcoming sixth series will be “dark as f**k,” but can’t say much more about it.

“Peaky Blinders” season 6 is set to air in February.