If you shade Nicki Minaj, don’t be surprised when she doesn’t want to work with you.

Appearing on the “Morning Hustle” radio show with Lore’l and Headkrack, the rapper was asked about it idea of doing a much-requested collab with hip-hope duo City Girls.

“Well… I don’t know,” Minaj responded, according to Complex. “What I will say is that, a few years ago I saw a video of them and I asked someone on their team at the time about them. … I was thinking about jumping on a record, one of their records that was out at the time. And then…social media happened.”

She didn’t go into specifics, but alluded to shade thrown at her by the duo.

“You know, people will say something about someone, an artist,” she continued. “The thing is, whenever you post something on the internet, it’s there forever. Whenever say something in an interview, it’s there forever.”

Minaj went on to offer an analogy to explain her reasoning.

“If I was about to go out to dinner with you tonight and then I get something that says, ‘Yo, she don’t really f**k with you like that. She was saying this and she don’t really like you…’ I’m not gonna go out to dinner with you anymore, because I know that I like you but you don’t really like me,” she said. “If you hear somebody was saying things about you, not just one thing but repeated tweets for years…” She trailed off and was asked if she’s let it go. “It’s let go, but it’s about, why would I work with someone that doesn’t like me?”

City Girls had gotten some attention in the past for siding with Cardi B in her feud with Minaj, though in 2021, Tung Miami asked the rapper to unblock her on Instagram, suggesting she wanted to reconcile.