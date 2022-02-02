Dolly Parton will be revisiting one of her biggest hits, and she’s joined by Kelly Clarkson.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, Parton has teamed up with Clarkson for a new duet of “9 to 5”, the hit single from the 1980 workplace comedy in which Parton co-starred with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

The new version is part of “Still Working 9 to 5”, an upcoming documentary about the enduring impact of the movie, set to debut during the 2022 edition of SXSW; a snippet of their duet can be heard in the sizzle reel, just after the 49-second mark.

While “9 to 5” is regarded as a feminist classic, Tomlin notes in the trailer that studio execs were “nervous” to produce a film featuring “three female leads.”

In addition to new interviews with Parton, Tomlin and Fonda, “Still Working 9 to 5” also features Rita Moreno (who starred in a TV sitcom version of “9 to 5”, and Allison Janney, who headlined a Broadway adaptation.

This new version of the song isn’t Clarkson’s first experience with “9 to 5”, which she recorded for a teaser promoting her then-new daytime talk show in 2019.