Johnny Knoxville guested on Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show”, where he and host James Corden kicked off the show by running a “Jackass”-style gauntlet.

The sketch begins with Knoxville wandering backstage when he encounters Corden, admitting he’s “a little lost.”

Corden offers to show him to the studio, but first they don protective goggles due to “construction,” before they start racing down a corridor where they’re met with various obstacles, such as having to crawl across Legos and run through a hallway in which pots and pans dangle from the ceiling.

Next, smoke pours out of a port-a-pottie as they’re pelted with tennis balls, leading them into another hallway, this one filled with foam.

After being smacked with pillows and having random detritus thrown at them, they finally hop belly-first on skateboards and roll into inflatable bowling pins before winding up on the “Late Late Show” stage.

“Jackass Forever” opens on Friday, Feb. 4.