Chrishell Stause is assuring fans that she and Jason Oppenheim are still on good terms.

The “Selling Sunset” star dropped by “The Adam Carolla Show” podcast on Feb. 2 and talked about her recent breakup.

“I’m very proud to say we’re really good friends,” she told the host. “It’s one of those breakups that nobody did anything wrong, he’s a great guy.”

The couple announced their split in December after five months of dating. Stause has been open about the fact the breakup was a result of different life paths.

“You know, I wanna have a family, I wanna have a kid—and he doesn’t, but everything else was great. And so, it helps because he’s a really, really good person,” she continued. “We’re still really close and I’m actually proud of that relationship, where it’s like, you know what—it showed me what I want going forward because it was so great in every other sense.”

The two are co-stars on the Netflix reality show and still work together at The Oppenheim Group.

Oppenheim also shares the same sentiment and praised the relationship.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another,” he wrote in an Instagram story in December, reports E!Online.