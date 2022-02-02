“Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson was in for a sweet surprise during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

Brunson told Kimmel that the hit Global show was named after her sixth-grade teacher.

READ MORE: Global Announces New And Returning Shows Including Global Original ‘Family Law’, ‘CSI: Vegas’ And ‘New Amsterdam’

“I got to talk to her recently,” Brunson said. “You did? Well, let’s talk to her again,” Kimmel replied, bringing up Ms. Abbott on a video call surprising Brunson.

Ms. Abbott praised Brunson and said how “very honoured” she was to have the show named after her.

“Quinta was an awesome student,” a misty-eyed Ms. Abbott said. “When she came into my class she was really shy, timid. But as I challenged all of my students, we had to speak in complete sentences. I built their confidence that whatever, you want in life you can do it. You have to work hard.”

READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel Surprises Jason Bateman With His ‘Favourite Sweatshirt’ From The ’80s, Shows Adorable Clip Of His First ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti and Sheryl Lee Ralph also star in the show about teachers trying their best at one of the worst public schools in Philadelphia.

“Abbott Elementary” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.