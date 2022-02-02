Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s dog Beth got to come along for the ride on Wednesday.

Camilla and Prince Charles were in Kent where the Duchess stopped in at Battersea Brand Hatch Centre — an animal welfare charity which she is patron of.

Both Beth and Camilla’s other Jack Russell Terrier, Bluebell, were adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

READ MORE: Harry And Meghan Voice Concern To Spotify Over COVID-19 Misinformation

Beth runs straight to Duchess Camilla. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock — Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Beth and Camilla were given a demonstration by Battersea Ambassador Paul O’Grady and his dog, Sausage, where the dogs would be given a reward if they answered to their owner and ignored the treats and toys placed on the floor.

Then it was Camilla and Beth’s turn.

“What could possibly go wrong?” she joked.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Replaces Prince Harry As Royal Rugby Patron

Luckily, Beth knew what she was doing and even earned a winning medal.

HRH’s dog, Beth, goes head to head with Battersea Ambassador Paul O'Grady's dog, Sausage, for a training challenge known as ‘Temptation Alley’ – where they are encouraged to ignore the treats set out on the path. Who do you think won the challenge? pic.twitter.com/d3hx6NkbOe — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 2, 2022

Beth is becoming quite the pro at royal engagements. Last year, she helped open the new kennels for the charity by pulling a sausage that removed a curtain covering a plaque.