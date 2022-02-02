Click to share this via email

Spoiler Alert: The following article contains spoilers for the upcoming season of “The Masked Singer”.

Season seven of “The Masked Singer” has been busy filming and it isn’t off to a great start.

During a recording of the season’s first episode last week, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off in protest after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked.

According to Deadline, Jeong and Thicke protested Giuliani’s presence on the show as soon as they saw him. Fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger stayed on stage.

Giuliani is possibly the most controversial contestant on the show, mostly for his support of Donald Trump.

Republican politician Sarah Palin was previously on the show, dressed as The Bear.

Giuliani’s episode of “The Masked Singer” won’t air until next month. It is unclear which character he decided to dress as. Among the costumes are a frog king, an ogre, an astronaut, a gladiator, and a stylish lemur.