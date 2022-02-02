“Real Housewives Of Orange County” alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is understandably “shaken up’ after being held captive by her ex-boyfriend.

Vargas called the police and arrested the man after he barricaded himself in her Newport Beach home.

“She’s shaken up and had an extremely traumatic experience,” her manager told Page Six. “Fortunately, the Newport Police Department saved her and she’s doing well.”

Insiders told the outlet that the unnamed man was trying to extort Vargas.

“He became obsessive with her and would show up at places and come by her house randomly,” a source said. “He asked her for money all the time, so she gave him a little money, but then threatened to start extorting her.”

They added, “She called the police yesterday, so police start monitoring the house, and he shows up. He runs in the house, holds her hostage, has a gun. When [police] realized he pulled a gun out, they raided.”

Vargas has yet to release her own statement.