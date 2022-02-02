Lenny Kravitz’s abs are back centre stage.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a shirtless pic of himself.

In the black and white shot, Kravitz looks to the side with a towel covering half of his torso.

“1:56 pm,” he captioned the shot.

Kravitz previously opened up to Vogue about his health and staying in shape, including daily one hour bike rides around the Bahamas where he lives.

“That’s been my form of cardio that I enjoy the most here, rather than being on a treadmill,” he said. “It’s getting out in the sun and riding on the road with a lot of it on the ocean. It’s so beautiful, and it gives you time to meditate.”

It certainly isn’t the first time Kravitz has shown off his toned body.

Last year, Channing Tatum commented on his girlfriend Zoe Kravitz’s dad’s six-pack.

“Good god man!” Tatum wrote. “What are you eating or what’s in the water or the genes. It’s not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?”

Kravitz responded by writing, “Dude, I’m just trying to get in the next Magic Mike. Any connections?”