Selena Gomez attends "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination", the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art

Self-tanner mishaps can happen to the best of us — Selena Gomez included.

The “Only Murders In The Building” star spoke to Glamour UK about her 2018 Met Gala appearance.

Gomez looked every bit the part as she wore a customer Coach gown for the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. But the outfit was also her most “memorable disaster.”

“While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful — but as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker,” Gomez recalled.

“When I sat down, I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange,” she continued. “And here I am at this prestigious event — my first thought was — ‘I have to get out of here!'”

Gomez previously spoke to Vogue about the ordeal, remembering, “I was like, ‘This is going to be terrible because I’m going to get eaten alive about this.'”

Getting ahead of the memes that came out, Gomez poked fun at the moment on Instagram sharing a video of herself running to her car, captioned, “Me when I saw my pictures from MET.”

She also told Glamour UK how she maintains good mental health.

“I’m a big advocate for therapy,” she said. “I also love to keep sticky notes around my house with positive affirmations. I have a lot of various ones, but ‘I am enough’ is a favourite of mine – I call them ‘Rare Reminders.’ And taking a scrolling break from social media helps!”