Halle Berry blames Ellen DeGeneres for having her wait so long to meet her current boyfriend Van Hunt.

Berry chats to DeGeneres on her show Thursday, with them talking about how her 8-year-old son Maceo, whom she shares with ex-husband Oliver Martinez, likes to curse a lot.

This led to an expletive-filled chat about how Hunt, whom Berry has been dating since fall 2020, was on DeGeneres’ show in season one, with him appearing not long before her in 2004.

Berry shares, “We’ve talked about this, he and I, actually, a few days ago, when I knew I was coming here.

“I said, ‘I was on her first season,’ and he goes, ‘So was I!’ I said, ‘You mean you could’ve found me 20 years and saved me all this misery?'”

Berry adds, “How come you didn’t arrange that Ellen?” as the host points out, “You should’ve been on the same show.”

DeGeneres says, “I think you were on like two months later or something,” as Berry laughs, “You would’ve saved me three marriages.”

Referencing Berry’s curse-loving son, DeGeneres jokes: “Yeah but then you wouldn’t have had the little f**king kid,” as Berry adds: “No I’d have two other f**king kids that I wouldn’t have to share two f**king daddies with and I’d be f**king happier!

“So it’s your f**king fault Ellen!”

Berry was previously married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and Oliver Martinez from 2013 to 2016.

She also shares 13-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela with model Gabriel Aubry, whom she was with from 2005 to 2010.

Berry’s comments come after she said that her son Maceo is into “cursing” right now.

She tells the host, “He’s on a tear right now. I said to his pediatrician, ‘Is this a problem? He won’t stop cursing’ and he said, ‘No let him curse it up, have no reaction and just let him curse it up.’ So he is cursing it up,” admitting it started during the pandemic.

As DeGeneres asks which curse words he likes to say, Berry explains how they read a story about a fox and a rabbit and he’ll blurt out, “f**k the fox, f**k the rabbit.”

Berry also sits in the hot seat to answer DeGeneres’ “Burning Questions” during her appearance on the show.