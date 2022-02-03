Tim McGraw belted out an impromptu version of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” on Wednesday’s “The Late Show”.

The country crooner got a little help from Jon Batiste and Stay Human for the performance, after Stephen Colbert asked him if he could sing them out to a break.

Elsewhere in the interview, McGraw spoke about his and wife Faith Hill’s new show “1883” and how they asked their friend Tom Hanks if he’d be up for having a cameo.

Of course, one of the nicest men in show business said he would.

McGraw gushed, “We’ve been friends for a long time, they’re just great people. This cameo thing came up and I called Tom and said, ‘Look, I don’t want to put any pressure on you, I know you’re Tom Hanks and you can do anything you want to do in the world, but if there’s any chance you’d be interested in this cameo…’

“He goes, ‘Tell me when and where and I’ll be there.’ He showed up, was so sweet, he went to everybody on set [and] shook hands, took pictures with everybody. He couldn’t have been nicer. It was really special.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.