“How I Met Your Mother” fans hoping for the return of Barney Stinson might be disappointed.

In the latest edition of his newsletter Wondercade, Neil Patrick Harris talked to Hilary Duff, star of the spinoff “How I Met Your Father” and brought up the idea of reviving his old character.

“As for coming on your show (insert joke here), I worry,” Harris said. “Barney’s antics, his overt delusions of grandeur, would likely get everyone in trouble. So, unless he’s changed his ways or joined a nunnery (insert an insert joke here), not sure if it’s in anyone’s best interest.”

Duff agreed with Harris about the space the character would occupy in the post-#MeToo era, where his behaviour toward women would likely garner serious criticism.

“I’m not sure how you feel about this, but I’m pretty sure Barney would… be in jail in 2022,” Duff said. “Since we’re living in the world of females coming into power, I’m assuming that’s why they made [Barney-esque character Valentina] a woman!”

The original “How I Met Your Mother” premiered in 2005 and ran for nine seasons.