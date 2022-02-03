As a general rule, avoid running over Oprah Winfrey with a moped.

On the new episode of the podcast “On Jimmy’s Farm”, guest Jamie Oliver recalls the time he almost ran the TV legend over on her own show.

Oliver explained that the incident occurred when he was booked as a guest on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” years ago.

“I did my walk-through for the recipe and they wanted me to drive in on the scooter — then you’d rehearse it,” he recalled. “The next time I did it was in front of a full audience of 600 people.”

He continued, “There was a family that I was cooking with for the week and then there was Oprah.”

Unfortunately, things soon flew off the handle, quite literally.

“I burst in, put my foot on the brakes and nothing happened,” Oliver said. “I was going towards Oprah and I wasn’t stopping. I flew off the bike.”

Thankfully, he didn’t actually end up hitting Winfrey, but not everyone was happy about the situation.

“Her security thought I was trying to take her out. He got quite feisty,” Oliver said. “The lawyers were obsessed that I was going to try and sue them and I was like, ‘I don’t care, I’m fine.'”