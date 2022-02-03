Tom Holland can’t believe just how successful “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has been.

The actor was in shock as “BackstageOL” host Dave Morales told him his latest “Spider-Man” flick was on the brink of surpassing “Avatar” as the biggest movie in North American history.

“You’re $20 million away domestically here in the United States and you will take over ‘Avatar’,” Morales told Holland in belief.

“I think we’re a bit of a ways away from the biggest movie of time, right? No?” Holland had asked someone off camera, only to be told the host was correct.

The star, who has been busy promoting his latest movie “Uncharted”, responded, “Wow, that’s incredible! I didn’t know that, honestly. That’s amazing!

“Wow, um, I mean… It’s mind-blowing. It’s honestly mind-blowing,” insisting he could talk for hours about how incredible the film was.

Despite closing in on “Avatar” for the domestic box office, Buzzfeed reported that “No Way Home” was currently sitting at No. 6 on the global box office charts.

Holland’s latest interview comes after he reunited with previous “Spider-Man” actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for a three-way Zoom call moderated by Deadline’s Pete Hammond.

“I mean, I always knew that this film would be loved around the world. I didn’t think it would be quite as massive as it has been,” Holland insisted.