Meghan Trainor is gearing up to celebrate her son Riley’s first birthday.

In the March cover story for Parents, the singer reflects on her first year of parenting her 11-month-old son with husband, Daryl Sabara, and the impact motherhood has made on her career and health, both physical and mental.

READ MORE: Meghan Trainor Discusses Motherhood And Her Decision To Bottle-Feed Her Baby Son In ‘Today’ Interview

Daryl Sabara, Riley Sabara and Meghan Trainor- Photo: Peggy Sirota for PARENTS

Despite having faced “a lot of bumps,” like her gestational diabetes, her caesarean, her PTSD, and Riley’s breathing issues, which kept him in the NICU for his first five days, Trainor maintains the rewards of being a mom outweigh all the bad.

“I think when you have a kid you just realize, ‘Wow, life is beautiful and precious. I want to be the best for my kid.’ I’ve never been more motivated,” Trainor tells the magazine. READ MORE: Meghan Trainor Shares Hospital Video Of Son’s ‘Rocky Start’ After Birth There ain’t no excuses for the 28-year-old singer who has been maintaining her physical health and exercising. “I look at Riley and think, I’m going to do anything I can to live forever,” Trainor said. Meghan Trainor and Riley Sabara- Photo: Peggy Sirota for PARENTS

Speaking about her music, the “All About That Bass” singer is set to release a new album this year, noting that her “lyrics are changing” as a new mom.

READ MORE: Meghan Trainor Had To ‘Learn To Love’ Her Body After Pregnancy: ‘I’m Covered In Scars & Stretch Marks’

“It feels like I’m telling my truth,” Trainor said. “I heard that when you have a baby, you get more creative, and my lyrics are changing. Instead of writing songs to make everyone feel better, I’m writing about how I feel in this moment.”

“But it’s not like every day is sad,” she explained. “It’s more like: Yes, I am a badass, but this ain’t easy, and I have to get up and keep going.”

Our March cover star, singer/songwriter @Meghan_Trainor, and her son Riley, born last February. Read her full interview here. ❤️https://t.co/kBowfMst1i — Parents (@parentsmagazine) February 2, 2022

Although some of her new songs are sad, Trainor noted it’s part of her devotion to “telling the hard parts” about motherhood.

For example, she said, “A lot of women are out there posting their stretch marks, and they write, ‘I love my tiger stripes, they gave me my boy,'” which is something she’s found difficult to relate to.

“I love my baby, but I can’t look at my stretch marks and honestly say, ‘Wow, I love them,’ you know?” Trainor revealed.

Despite her difficult birth, Trainor previously shared that she wants “so many” more kids, noting she “can handle it.”