Katie Couric is speaking about Jeff Zucker’s resignation as president of CNN Worldwide.

The journalist, who previously worked with Zucker at NBC, shared a statement via Katie Couric Media: “I worked with Jeff Zucker for many years at NBC and later on my talk show. He was a talented and energetic producer. His resignation took me by surprise. I’ve also known Allison Gollust since my days at the ‘Today Show’.

“I’ve wondered about the nature of their relationship, but I do know, as I wrote in my memoir Going There, that it made me uncomfortable. It seems their colleagues and the media at large turned a blind eye to inappropriate behaviour.”

Zucker told employees in a memo that his resignation was due to a “consensual relationship” he conducted with a colleague, whom he didn’t name but CNN claimed was Gollust.

Gollust had previously worked as the senior publicist for “Today”, while Zucker served as executive producer.

Zucker shared Wednesday, referencing CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s recent termination amid sexual harassment allegations against his brother Andrew Cuomo, “As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

Couric’s comments come after she wrote about Zucker and his relationship with Gollust in her October 2021 memoir, as referenced in her statement.

She hosted “Today” in 1991-2006, while Zucker spent two decades at NBCUniversal.

Couric claims in her book that Zucker wanted to bring Gollust on board despite them already hiring a PR person.

She shared, “At a certain point Jeff made a huge push to bring on Allison Gollust… they were joined at the hip. The problem was, we’d already hired a PR person for the show. Jeff asked me to meet with her anyway.

“I had to wonder why Jeff was angling so hard to bring Allison on board. She and her husband and kids had moved into the apartment right above Jeff and Caryn’s [Zucker’s wife] — everyone who heard about the cosy arrangement thought it was super-strange. By that point, Caryn had become a close friend and it made me really uncomfortable.”