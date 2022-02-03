Click to share this via email

Could Eugene Levy be the next great action star?

On Thursday, Nissan debuted a trailer for its new Super Bowl ad, featuring the “Schitt’s Creek” star in a Hollywood-style action scene.

In the trailer, Levy, sporting long hair and an earring, drives away from explosions and motorcycles in hot pursuit.

The ad campaign, titled “Thrill Driver”, also stars Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista.

Another trailer for the ad features all three stars, with Gurira given the name “The Hotshot”, while Bautista is “The Pointman” and Levy is “Dragon”.

The full, action-packed ad will premiere during the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.