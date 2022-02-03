The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Emmy-winning actor and comedian Jordan and “Black-ish” star Ross will be on hand to host the announcement of the nominations in all 23 categories. Ross previously hosted the Oscar nominations in 2019 with Kumail Nanjiani.

The nominations will begin at 8:18 a.m. ET/5:18 a.m. PT and can be watched via “Good Morning America” and the Academy’s social platforms, including YouTube. The nominations voting period for Academy members wrapped on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC. After forgoing a host for the last three years since Jimmy Kimmel last hosted in 2018, this year’s ceremony is likely to have multiple hosts with celebrities already being touted for the gig.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Pete Davidson, and Tiffany Haddish have all had their names mentioned in conjunction with hosting duties, while five-time Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais previously told “Today” he wasn’t interested.