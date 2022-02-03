There could be more Janet Jackson music on the way.

The singer chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” and was asked the previously-unheard song “Love I Love” that played at the end of her tell-all documentary “Janet”.

“It’s so funny because that’s — it was a song that I recorded, like, three years ago.

“And, in the documentary, we thought, Oh, this would be cool to put this song right here in this moment, this piece in the documentary. And, everyone started reacting to it. So I dunno. We’ll just have to see. Maybe it’ll be a single.”

Jackson added when pressed on whether she’ll be releasing any more music, “I’ve recorded so many songs that I’ve never released, so we’ll see.”

The musician also spoke about the recently released docuseries, which delves into her family life, her relationship with her brothers, that Super Bowl scandal and much more.

Jackson told Fallon of people’s reaction to it, “I’m very thankful that so many people watched it and enjoyed it.

“It was all such a surprise to me. I was not expecting any of it…. I was just really so, so worried that people would find it boring, to be quite honest with you.”

She added of why she chose to release it now, “It’s been almost 50 years that I’ve been doing this.

“I thought it would be best to tell my story, if I can, as opposed to having someone else tell it for me.”