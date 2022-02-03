Candace Cameron Bure is sharing more about her late friend and TV dad Bob Saget. The actress tearfully opened up on the “Today” show, revealing the last text messages she received from him.

Two weeks prior to Saget’s death, Bure got into “a little tiff” with the late actor. They quickly resolved the issue in a text conversation that ended in an outpour of love for each other.

The former “Full House” star pulled out her phone to share the messages with Hoda Kotb.

“It scares me so much because I don’t ever want to lose this,” Bure said, noting that she fears one day she may accidentally delete the text messages.

Bure explained that the “tiff” was about cancelled dinner plans, due to Saget’s delayed flight, which made him cranky.

“He said, ‘Oh, now I feel even worse. I was so wrong. You’re, like, my favourite person on the earth. I was getting ready to take a late flight, and I was annoyed,'” Bure read the text in which Saget apologized for his behaviour.

He then switched gears, telling Bure how much he loved her.

“Bob went on and on and on in the text. And he said at the end, ‘I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me, if that’s even possible,” Bure struggled to say, fighting back her tears.

“He was so emotionally available all the time,” the actress said during the Thursday interview. “He was really the first person in my life as a man that I saw cry and have those emotions right at the forefront of his conversations.”

Bure was just 10 years old when she was cast as D.J. Tanner, the daughter of Danny Tanner (Saget).

“I felt so safe with him,” she continued, noting that it was “one of the things that made Bob so special.”

“If you were hurting, he would hurt with you. You would see the tears well up in his eyes,” she said. “Bob is a remarkable person, and I’ve never had a friendship like the one I’ve had with him. And that’s why it makes it so hard.”

Since Saget’s passing on January 9, Bure has expressed her heartbreak a number of times on social media. On January 14, she shared a photo on Instagram of her and Saget hugging at her 1996 wedding.

“Hug like Bob. I love you my sweet sweet Bobby daddy,” she captioned the post.

She was one of the first celebs to pay tribute to Saget, expressing her shock on Twitter.