Renée Zellweger has undergone quite the transformation for her latest role.

On Thursday, the first trailer premiered for Global‘s new true-crime drama “The Thing About Pam”, in which the Oscar-winning actress plays convicted murderer Pam Hupp.

READ MORE: Renee Zellweger And Josh Duhamel’s New TV True Crime Series ‘The Thing About Pam’ Set To Debut On Global March 8

The Midwestern, suburban mom pleaded guilty for the 2016 murder of Louis Gumpenberger. She is also facing charges related to the murder of Betsy Faria, who was stabbed to death in 2011.

With plenty of makeup and prosthetics, Zellweger completely inhabits the character of Pam Hupp in the new series.

“It was pretty much head to toe. It was prosthetics, it was a [padded] suit, it was the choice of clothing, it was the briskness in her step-step-step, her gait,” the actress told Vanity Fair. “All of those things were really important because all those bits and pieces are what construct the person that we project our own conclusions and presumptions onto.”

READ MORE: Ant Anstead Shares Pics Helping Son Hudson Decorate The Christmas Tree — Is Renée Zellweger Behind The Camera?

Showrunner Jenny Klein added, “Seeing Renée as Pam for the first time was totally surreal. I had studied so many hours of Pam, the real person, on police surveillance videos, and then here she was walking onstage in front of me. And it wasn’t just the physical transformation. It was the way Pam carries herself, her dropped foot, her mannerisms, her sniffs, and even the way she often talks with her hands. It was completely mind-blowing because I didn’t see Renée. I saw Pam. And that was also a little bit scary.”

The six-episode series also stars Katy Mixon, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, and more.

“The Thing About Pam” premieres March 8 on Global.