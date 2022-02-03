Jennifer Lopez has got big things going on in her life.

On Thursday morning, the multi-talented star appeared on the “Today” show to talk about her new movie “Marry Me”, for which she’s also releasing a new album.

“I loved it, this was a dream come true. It’s finally my two worlds coming together,” she said of doing the album.

Talking about the movie itself, in which she plays a pop star dealing with life in the public eye, Lopez said, “This movie was very meta for me!

“I have played a lot of different type of characters, but this was the first time it was as close to me, and I was able to kind of really bring special nuances. I know what it feels like to go home and have them making jokes about you on TV. It’s hard. You go home sometimes and you cry when it was a big heartbreak and something happened and it was bad. It’s hard to deal with. I don’t think people get to see that as much. You have to put on a smile and put your best foot forward. But there is a person there and it’s nice to let that side out. I never get to do that, really.”

Alluding to her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, Lopez said, “You don’t know with life, you just have to do what feels right to you, you have to follow your heart. We were talking off the air about being honest with yourself, you have to be honest. Is this right for me or is this not? Do I want to move on from this, do I not? Those are big decisions and when you are in the public eye, yes, people are looking at those decisions, but at the end of the day, you have to do what feels right in your own heart.”

Lopez also joked about Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie having Matt Damon on “Today” and trying to get him to share his opinion on her and Affleck.

“Yeah, you guys really gave him a hard time!” she said, to which Savannah Guthrie said, “No!! We just said, ‘Where do we stand on this?'”

“Yes, you did,” Lopez laughed. “I felt so bad for him. I was like, ‘OMG.'”

Looking back on when she and Affleck originally dated in the 2000s, Lopez said, “I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately, and that’s what we’ve learned.”