Good golly, it’s Dolly Parton!

The country music legend was announced at the host of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards by Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music and MRC on Thursday. Parton, 76, will be joined by additional co-hosts, set to be announced at a later time. This year, the 2022 celebration will stream live without commercial interruption on Prime Video from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, in March.

“I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun,” the “9 to 5” singer said in a press release.

Parton’s already having a great year. The superstar is set to release her new album, Run, Rose, Run, on March 4, which will accompany her original novel of the same name, written with James Patterson and releasing March 7. Earlier this week, she was also announced as a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Thrilled to announce that I’ll be hosting the @ACMawards, which for the first time ever will livestream on @PrimeVideo 🦋 Don’t miss the two-hour, commercial free show from @AllegiantStadm on Monday, March 7th at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. #ACMawards https://t.co/limEImHcdi pic.twitter.com/SpANMGiWHu — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 3, 2022

“We are honoured to welcome Dolly Parton back to be the centerpiece of this landmark 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show at Allegiant Stadium. Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the Academy, a previous host, and a 13-time Academy of Country Music Award recipient,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that ‘this is how we country’ by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide.”

“Dolly Parton’s status as a beloved and inspirational icon is a testament to her ongoing impact as an artist, philanthropist, and human being,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “As we bring the Academy of Country Music Awards to our Prime Video customers worldwide for the first time, we are thrilled to showcase the power of Amazon in creating these impactful global entertainment moments with an icon like Dolly as host, as well as must-see performances and collaborations. Amazon is excited to create 360-degree entertainment experiences and engagement with fans that continue beyond the credits rolling in what is sure to be the most fan-centric event of the year.”

Nominations for the 2022 ACM Awards will be announced next week. The ceremony moving to Prime Video marks the first time an awards show has livestreamed exclusively. The annual show, meanwhile, brings together iconic artists for exciting collaborations, surprising moments, and an unprecedented number of world television-premiere performances.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream on Prime Video on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.

