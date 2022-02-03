Dakota Johnson is getting ready to swing into the Spider-Verse.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson is in talks to star as the title character in “Madame Web”. The character was introduced in 1980 in The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210 as a clairvoyant mutant who can predict the future of the Spider superheroes. She was also a mentor to Spider-Man and “generations” of Spider-Women. Madame Web has typically been shown as an old, blind, and paralyzed woman surrounded by web-like machines used to keep her alive as she sends others out on missions.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who penned the “Spider-Man” spin-off “Morbius”, have written the “Madame Web” script. S.J. Clarkson is tapped to direct.

“Madame Web” is one of a number of Spider-Man-related projects Sony has in the works. The studio, which owns the rights to Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, will release “Morbius” and “Kraven The Hunter” with Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The studio previously released the two “Venom” movies with Tom Hardy.