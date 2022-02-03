Click to share this via email

Kanye West spoiled Julia Fox and all her friends for the actress’s 32nd birthday.

The rapper took Fox and her inner circle to Lucien, a Parisian-style French bistro in New York City, for a celebratory dinner where Fox opened some lavish presents from her new beau.

West gifted the “Uncut Gems” star a presumably expensive necklace but that’s not all. He also bought Baby Birkins for everyone at the table, including the birthday girl.

Fox’s friends documented the party on social media and revealed their new handbags.

Kanye West with Julia Fox and her friends- Photo: Instagram/ SarAppleMaliki

Fox also blew out the candles on her birthday cake and indulged in plenty of desserts.

Julia Fox blows out her birthday candles- Photo: Instagram/ SarAppleMaliki

Julia Fox blows out her birthday candles- Photo: Instagram/ BenDraghi

Before the night came to an end, West and Fox made their way to the city’s new night lounge, Sei Less, where they were joined by Dave Chappelle and rapper Fivio Foreign. West gave the crowd a treat by playing songs from his upcoming album Donda 2.