Jonathan Van Ness has some words for Sean Penn.

Last month, in an interview with U.K. outlet The i, Penn courted controversy with comments on the subject of gender and masculinity.

“I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized,” he said.

In another interview with the Independent last week, the actor added, “I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

On Wednesday, Van Ness tweeted out a response to Penn’s comments, based on a screencap of a Daily Mail story about what the actor said, which included an image of the “Queer Eye” star in a dress.

“First of all Im non binary,” Van Ness wrote, adding that the actor’s remarks were “ignorant, transphobic, and devoid of intelligence.”

They added that Penn is “suffering from toxic masculinity.”

First of all Im non binary. Second, @SeanPenn your remarks are ignorant, transphobic, and devoid of intelligence. My cowardly genes have more strength, resolve, and beauty than you could understand. Sean is suffering from toxic masculinity & needs to watch Getting Curious. pic.twitter.com/IFGXvim8kw — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) February 2, 2022

Penn’s comments also received criticism from others, including actress Thandiwe Newton, who called him a “jibbering FOOL” who “used to be sexy” but is now “just tragic.”

In front of your DAUGHTER!? That poor little mite. Thank God her Mum’s so dope. Please stop ruining the brilliance of #LicoricePizza with this nonsense. — Thandiwe Newton (@ThandiweNewton) January 30, 2022

Some also called Penn out for his comments, noting that he won an Oscar for Best Actor for playing a gay rights icon in the film “Milk”.