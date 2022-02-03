The cast of “Bridgerton” tease the eagerly anticipated second series of the hit Netflix show in a new cover feature for Entertainment Weekly.

Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) pose for the stunning cover shot and spill some secrets ahead of the March 25 release date.

Coughlan insists of the show’s success, “I come from a background of small touring theatre, so I’m happy when 15 people watch something.

“When ‘Bridgerton’ came out, I was like, ‘No one’s going to watch,’ and then it snowballed. Then Kim Kardashian said it’s her favourite show. We’re ‘besties’ now on Instagram.”

Speaking of Instagram, Featherington was revealed as the sharp-tongued gossip writer Lady Whistledown in the season 1 finale.

Coughlan shares, “She’s the most powerful woman in London. Often, we perceive gossip as a very modern invention — but it really isn’t. When women had no agency in their lives, this was all they were deemed to be good for. So why be ashamed to participate in it?”

Chandran adds: “One could argue that the negative perception of gossip is a misogynistic feature to prevent women from communicating and sharing knowledge.”

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, then talks to the mag about being in search of a wife. The Sharma family, who are new to London from Bombay, catch his eye — and not just one family member.

Chandran’s character might be his ideal match but things could change when Edwina’s sister Kate (Simone Ashley) gets involved.

“You can understand why he’s drawn to both,” Bailey says. “And they’re both drawn to him in turn. It’s an interesting love triangle; it’s dangerous when it’s siblings. It’s bestial between them in a way season 1 wasn’t. They’re all animals with each other.”

Coughlan gushes over the show’s ability to cover everything from gossip to friendship to masculinity to sex: “It’s so gratifying for this show to be a huge success, because oftentimes the things women are drawn to, people so easily disparage.

“But you should never underestimate a woman.”

The March issue of Entertainment Weekly is on newsstands February 18. The second season of “Bridgerton” launches on Netflix March 25.