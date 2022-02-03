Get ready to return to Woodsboro once again.

Following the success of “Scream 5”, a sixth instalment of the slasher franchise has been given the green light. With the “requel” surpassing “Scream 4″‘s earnings and banking over $106 million at the box office so far, the team behind “Scream” has been tapped to return for the next chapter.

As Ghostface would say, “It’s an honour.”

With production already slated to begin this summer, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the collective Radio Silence will once again direct, with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick returning to write the script. “Dawson’s Creek” creator Kevin Williamson – who wrote the original “Scream” script – will executive produce.

“Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators — and in the lineage Wes [Craven] and Kevin so expertly built — has been the thrill of a lifetime, and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the ‘Scream’ saga to life,” Radio Silence said in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter.

No word on which cast members will return for the sequel, but you can bet the plot will once again feature Ghostface wreaking havoc.