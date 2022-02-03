Kim Cattrall is adamant she won’t ever reprise her “Sex And The City” role as Samantha Jones on “And Just Like That”, and star Sarah Jessica Parker is fine with that.

With season one of the reboot coming to a close this week, Parker tells Variety she wouldn’t be okay with Cattrall’s return, even if “by some miracle” it was an option.

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” Parker explains. “I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

Though Cattrall declined to appear in the series, Samantha has been kept alive on the show through texts and references explaining she now lives in London as a way to “respect the legacy” of the character, according to writer and director Michael Patrick King.

“We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know,” says Parker. “After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.”

Parker makes it clear that whatever the feelings between the two actresses may be, the character of Samantha remains separate.

“There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim,” Parker adds. “Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”