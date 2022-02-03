Nick Cannon is owning up to his errors.

Cannon, 41, mentioned the passing of his baby boy Zen in December while announcing on Monday the impending arrival of another baby. Cannon shared Zen with Alyssa Scott, but is expecting a new child with Bre Tiesi.

“I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I thought never possible,” Scott wrote on Tuesday. “He filled that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most. It is painful to have my son be apart of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself. It’s important for me to let you all know.

“I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me.”

Cannon apologized to Scott as he continues to process Zen’s death following a battle with brain cancer.

“I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all of my children,” Cannon said on Thursday’s episode of “The Nick Cannon Show”.

“I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions. I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I will do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day.”