Ava DuVernay is a celebrated director, but also an absolute style icon.

The “A Wrinkle In Time” director is well known for her stunning red carpet looks. She spoke with InStyle for their March issue’s subcover about her fashion inspirations, and also what she sees as a huge cultural “shift” in the way people embrace textured Black hair.

When asked who her biggest style icon was, DuVernay turned to none other than her mother.

“One was my mother, and I know most people would say that, but she was a stunner and still is. She had an incredible body, a body I’ve never had,” she explained. “I was super nerdy — I’m the same now as I was then — and I thought, ‘That is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen. I’m never going to be as pretty as my mommy.’ I knew my mom was the prettiest, and it made me proud.”

But her fashion roots also extend beyond her family. The director revealed one of her early influences was from the Mexican community she grew up around.

“I grew up in a Black and brown community near Compton, in Lynwood, and there were these women in the area called cholas, and they were the other big inﬂuence for me,” DuVernay continued. “They’re mostly second-generation Mexican women who have very speciﬁc hair and eyeliner wings. They were so glamorous — I thought they were the most beautiful, hottest things I had ever seen.”

Ava DuVernay for InStyle March 2022 issue – Photo: CHRISEAN ROSE

While the 49-year-old is well-known for her bold colour choices, which show not only in her clothing and in her visual film language, she said her biggest point of pride growing up was her hair.

“The times I felt most beautiful were when I cut my hair. My pride was being a Black girl with long hair. Long, natural hair was seen as a thing,” said DuVernay. “When I cut it, I felt more myself than I ever had, partly because I let go of that expectation.

While she’s always expressed herself through the way she styled her hair, the star said it’s been a journey to understand her relationship with it.

She continued, “I was putting chemicals in my hair so it would look like [Caucasian hair]. I had to decolonize myself and say, ‘Is the hair growing out of my head in that texture?’ And, ‘What does it look like if it just grows out?’ People who wear locs have different ideas about it, but for me, it was a journey of becoming more myself.”

It’s a journey that she’s glad is becoming easier for young Black women with the huge change in cultural attitudes in this generation.

“In one generation I’ve seen the change. The natural and synthetic styles are embraced. Everything is on the table,” shared DuVernay. “The generation before me was like, ‘It is preferred that you wear your hair in this way.’… Their natural hair was seen as offensive.”

She added, “Now it’s every braid or Afro puff or texture, controlled or out of control. And I think it’s exceptional. I don’t think we talk enough about the shift that’s happened just in one lifetime.”

The interview will be featured in InStyle’s March issue hitting newsstands on Feb. 11.