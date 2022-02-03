The hosts of “The View” are sharing their thoughts on Jeff Zucker’s sudden resignation as head of CNN this week.

Zucker resigned over the revelation of an undisclosed relationship with CNN executive vice president and chief marketing officer Allison Gollust.

READ MORE: Jeff Zucker Resigns As President Of CNN After Failing To Disclose ‘Consensual Relationship’ With Colleague: ‘I Was Wrong’

In their conversation about the scandal, co-host Sunny Hostin expressed her belief that Gollust, who has said she will remain in her position at CNN, should also resign.

CNN'S JEFF ZUCKER RESIGNS AFTER OFFICE RELATIONSHIP REVEALED: After the CNN president announced he's resigning for not disclosing a consensual relationship with a colleague, the co-hosts and @TaraSetmayer discuss the dangers of interoffice relationships. https://t.co/yIQrKL0OlH pic.twitter.com/FLs4UmPxXn — The View (@TheView) February 3, 2022

“So, they’re two consenting adults,” Behar said at the start of the discussion. “What’s the problem there, exactly?”

Sara Haines explained, “The problem is the optics of this. If you’ve advanced at all or garnered special favour from a boss you’re intimate with, that’s problematic in a workplace. Now that that’s released, how do you ever discern the intimacy of a relationship with your professional skills in a job?”

“She started out as a publicist,” Hostin noted. “Now she’s the executive vice-president at CNN.”

Behar asked whether Hostin would “attribute that to her relationship with Zucker,” to which Hostin said, “It could be interpreted that way,” adding, “It could be interpreted that she got those positions, those promotions, to be second in command at CNN because of that relationship.”

READ MORE: Katie Couric Responds To Jeff Zucker’s Resignation As President Of CNN, Accuses People Of Turning ‘A Blind Eye To Inappropriate Behaviour’

Hostin also added, “I don’t think she should stay.”

She explained, “As women, don’t we want other women to be held to the same standards that we hold men? Everyone said ‘Yes, Jeff Zucker has to go!’ Why does Allison get to keep her job, when she also had an incredible indiscretion, and an incredible lack of judgement?”

Adding her own two cents, Behar said, “This is the way people used to meet, in their office, all the time. People had affairs all the time. People are going to meet people and have affairs in offices, and it’s not necessarily a #MeToo thing.”