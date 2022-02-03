Ed Helms’ hangover carried all the way through “The Office”.

Helms has a missing tooth that never grew in, so he received an implant as a teenager. The actor removed the tooth for scenes of “The Hangover”, but that conflicted with his responsibilities as Andy on “The Office”. Helms faced the fiery wings of Global’s “Hot Ones” in an episode released on Thursday and detailed the case of the missing tooth.

“I went to my dentist and he said, ‘Yeah, no problem. We can just take the crown off and put a little thing in there to keep your gum healthy.’ I had to go back and shoot ‘The Office’ at the same time, so he made me a retainer with a fake tooth on it that made me sound drunk,” Helms said. “My tongue couldn’t form words. But we got through it.”

Helms, 48, experienced the full scope of the “Hot Ones” experience, spicy chicken wings and all.

“Are you seriously trying to do this interview soon,” Helms teased, as he coped with the intense burning sensation in his body. “This is like a car crash. That is so brutal.”

Helms currently stars alongside Michael Shur and Sierra Teller Ornelas in the sitcom “Rutherford Falls” on Showcase. Watch full episodes now on the Global TV App and on STACKTV.