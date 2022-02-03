Jennifer Lopez and Maluma star in “Marry Me”, but Drake and Adam Levine were names thrown in the hat to portray Bastian.

Drake and Levine were among the names pitched to work with Lopez on the film and its soundtrack. JLo, however, was keen on speaking Spanish in “Marry Me” and producing a bilingual album. Maluma was ultimately called on.

“I wanted to make a bilingual album,” JLo told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “When we were talking about that part, a lot of different names came up. We need somebody who’s a musician, superstar, super swag, could play this character. And all of the nuances that he has could be lovable, but at the same time… the perfect, right guy.

“You know what I mean? The guy who you don’t want to marry and who could that be?”

Countless names were tossed around, but no one mentioned a Latin artist.

“And so many names came up,” Lopez dished. “All the big musicians you can think of right now. And I was like, but not one Latin name came up. And I was like, you know what? I really want to make a bilingual album for this for a mainstream Hollywood movie. Why don’t we pick a Spanish artist, a Latin artist. Somebody who just is in Spanish, and let’s talk Spanish in the movie.”

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, “Marry Me” premieres Feb. 11 and stars Lopez alongside Maluma, Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Jameela Jamil and Jimmy Fallon. The soundtrack launches on Friday.